44th IBCT ADVON departs for Fort Bliss, Texas

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, meets with Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 25, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers are traveling to Fort Bliss, Texas, for additional training prior to deploying to Southwest Asia in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. This is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

