44th IBCT ADVON departs for Fort Bliss, Texas

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, prepare to depart from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, for additional training at Fort Bliss, Texas, prior to deploying to Southwest Asia, Jan. 25, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers are deploying in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. This is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

