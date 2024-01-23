Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th IBCT ADVON departs for Fort Bliss, Texas [Image 6 of 7]

    44th IBCT ADVON departs for Fort Bliss, Texas

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, left, and New Jersey Army National Guard leaders shake hands with departing Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, NJARNG, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 25, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers are traveling to Fort Bliss, Texas, for additional training prior to deploying to Southwest Asia in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. This is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th IBCT ADVON departs for Fort Bliss, Texas [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Deployment
    NJARNG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF – OIR

