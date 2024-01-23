Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last of Their Kind [Image 5 of 6]

    Last of Their Kind

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.1121

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Patrick Davis, the training officer at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, presents a meritorious mast to Lance Cpl. Justin Luy, a fixed-wing power plants mechanic at the graduation ceremony of the last class of fixed-wing power plants mechanics, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 29, 2024. This class consisted of the last maintainers of the AV-8B Harrier II’s F-402 engine and marks one of the Marine Corps final steps to transitioning to the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

    Date Taken: 01.29.1121
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 15:41
    Photo ID: 8214476
    VIRIN: 240129-M-KP777-1047
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last of Their Kind [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harrier
    USMC
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Force Design 2030
    CNATTU Cherry Point

