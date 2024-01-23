Last of Their Kind

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Fife, an instructor at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Cherry Point, greets guests at the graduation ceremony of the last class of fixed-wing power plants mechanics, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 29, 2024. This class consisted of the last maintainers of the AV-8B Harrier II’s F-402 engine and marks one of the Marine Corps final steps to transitioning to the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

Date Taken: 01.29.0691 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US