Last of Their Kind

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Luy, a fixed-wing power plants mechanic student at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Cherry Point, attaches a lift to an F-402 engine during a F-402 intermediate maintenance class at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 23, 2024. This class consisted of the last maintainers of the AV-8B Harrier II’s F-402 engine and marks one of the Marine Corps final steps to transitioning to the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

