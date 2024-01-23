The final class of maintainers for the AV-8B Harrier II’s F-402 engine stand for a group photo with the course instructors and Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training leaders during a graduation ceremony of the last class of fixed-wing power plants mechanics, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 29, 2024. This class consisted of the last maintainers of the AV-8B Harrier II’s F-402 engine and marks one of the Marine Corps final steps to transitioning to the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.1599 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 15:41 Photo ID: 8214477 VIRIN: 240129-M-KP777-1115 Resolution: 7111x4743 Size: 4.65 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Last of Their Kind [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.