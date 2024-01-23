Last of Their Kind

The final class of maintainers for the AV-8B Harrier II’s F-402 engine stand for a group photo with the course instructors and Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training leaders during a graduation ceremony of the last class of fixed-wing power plants mechanics, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Jan. 29, 2024. This class consisted of the last maintainers of the AV-8B Harrier II’s F-402 engine and marks one of the Marine Corps final steps to transitioning to the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.1599
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 15:41
|Photo ID:
|8214477
|VIRIN:
|240129-M-KP777-1115
|Resolution:
|7111x4743
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
