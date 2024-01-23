Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General for U.S. Army Central, visits Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on January 25, 2024. Staff Sgt. Jackson, assigned to 2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion, receives a coin from Lt. Gen. Frank. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 06:32 Photo ID: 8213727 VIRIN: 240125-A-HK139-8657 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 2.81 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt.Gen. Frank Visits 82nd CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.