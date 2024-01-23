Lt.Gen. Frank Visits 82nd CAB

Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General for U.S. Army Central, visits Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on January 24, 2024. Cpl. Reynolds and Spc. Dalton, assigned to the 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, receive coins in recognition of their work. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

