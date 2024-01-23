Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General for U.S. Army Central, visits Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on January 24, 2024. Cpl. Reynolds and Spc. Dalton, assigned to the 122nd Aviation Support Battalion, receive coins in recognition of their work. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 06:32
|Photo ID:
|8213725
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-HK139-8944
|Resolution:
|3216x4975
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt.Gen. Frank Visits 82nd CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT