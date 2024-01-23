Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt.Gen. Frank Visits 82nd CAB [Image 2 of 5]

    Lt.Gen. Frank Visits 82nd CAB

    KUWAIT

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General for U.S. Army Central, visits Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait on January 25, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 06:32
    This work, Lt.Gen. Frank Visits 82nd CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    ARCENT
    82CAB-82ABN

