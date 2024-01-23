HH60Ws move to Kadena

U.S Air Force Airmen with the 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Unit offload an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The HH-60W is designed for mission critical operations to include personnel recovery, humanitarian missions, civil search and rescue, disaster relief, medical evacuation, and non-combatant evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes.)
