Service members with the 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Unit offload two HH-60W Jolly Green IIs at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The HH-60W is designed from the ground up with integrated mission systems and features new multi-function displays to provide pilots with critical flight information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 07:22
|Photo ID:
|8213717
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-TK870-1126
|Resolution:
|4725x2706
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HH60Ws move to Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
