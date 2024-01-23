HH60Ws move to Kadena

Service members with the 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Unit offload two HH-60W Jolly Green IIs at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The HH-60W is designed from the ground up with integrated mission systems and features new multi-function displays to provide pilots with critical flight information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

