    HH60Ws move to Kadena [Image 4 of 8]

    HH60Ws move to Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A pulley system is rigged to offload an HH-60W Jolly Green II, assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The HH-60W is designed for mission critical operations to include personnel recovery, humanitarian missions, civil search and rescue, disaster relief, medical evacuation, and non-combatant evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes.)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 07:22
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH60Ws move to Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

