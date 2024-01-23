U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Heinrich Hermann, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron HH-60 avionics apprentice, offloads an HH-60W at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The 718th AMXS is a vital component to HH-60 operations, performing routine maintenance operations to ensure HH-60 operators are safe and capable of conducting emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 07:22 Photo ID: 8213718 VIRIN: 240126-F-TK870-1213 Resolution: 5012x3341 Size: 1.61 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HH60Ws move to Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.