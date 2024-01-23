U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Heinrich Hermann, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron HH-60 avionics apprentice, offloads an HH-60W at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The 718th AMXS is a vital component to HH-60 operations, performing routine maintenance operations to ensure HH-60 operators are safe and capable of conducting emergency response operations. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 07:22
|Photo ID:
|8213718
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-TK870-1213
|Resolution:
|5012x3341
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HH60Ws move to Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
