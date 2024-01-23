Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success [Image 3 of 3]

    40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    When Gabriele Chazkelewitz, a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, (first row, second from the left) started working for the Army in 1983, she and all the German local national employees were required to wear uniforms to work. Similar to the Army uniforms the U.S. Soldiers wore at the time, they wore olive drab green work utility uniforms with cargo pockets, reinforced stitching, name tapes and unit insignia patches. (Courtesy photo)

