40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success

When Gabriele Chazkelewitz, a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, (first row, second from the left) started working for the Army in 1983, she and all the German local national employees were required to wear uniforms to work. Similar to the Army uniforms the U.S. Soldiers wore at the time, they wore olive drab green work utility uniforms with cargo pockets, reinforced stitching, name tapes and unit insignia patches. (Courtesy photo)

