40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success

Gabriele Chazkelewitz is a supply technician at the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz property book office. The Germany local national employee who has been working for the U.S. Army in Kaiserslautern, Germany, for nearly 41 years has 26 hand receipt holders she’s responsible for with over two million dollars’ worth of equipment on those hand receipts.

