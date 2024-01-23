40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success

Gabriele Chazkelewitz, a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, reviews PBO hand receipts with her coworker, Horst Mansmann, at the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz headquarters, Jan. 26. Chazkelewitz, a German local national employee with the U.S. Army, has been working at the PBO on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany for nearly 40 years.

