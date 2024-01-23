Gabriele Chazkelewitz, a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, reviews PBO hand receipts with her coworker, Horst Mansmann, at the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz headquarters, Jan. 26. Chazkelewitz, a German local national employee with the U.S. Army, has been working at the PBO on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany for nearly 40 years.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 02:33
|Photo ID:
|8213643
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-SM279-1136
|Resolution:
|4032x2817
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT