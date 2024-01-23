Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success [Image 1 of 3]

    40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Gabriele Chazkelewitz, a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, reviews PBO hand receipts with her coworker, Horst Mansmann, at the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz headquarters, Jan. 26. Chazkelewitz, a German local national employee with the U.S. Army, has been working at the PBO on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany for nearly 40 years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 02:33
    Photo ID: 8213643
    VIRIN: 240129-A-SM279-1136
    Resolution: 4032x2817
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40+ years of Army green: LRC Rheinland-Pfalz supply technician’s career a model of success [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

