Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1065 Fini-Flight [Image 4 of 5]

    1065 Fini-Flight

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael and Lt. Col. Russell, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron pilots, pose in front of the TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 after its final flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aircraft 1065 served as a training aircraft for the U-2 program since 1983, and Michael and Russell were honored with completing 1065’s last flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 21:07
    Photo ID: 8213524
    VIRIN: 240111-F-RA943-6768
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1065 Fini-Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1065 Fini-Flight
    1065 Fini-Flight
    1065 Fini-Flight
    1065 Fini-Flight
    1065 Fini-Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retired
    Beale
    U-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT