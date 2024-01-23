1065 Fini-Flight

The U.S. Air Force TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 performed its final flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aircraft 1065 was originally delivered to the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing as a TU-1S in 1983 to serve as a training aircraft for the U-2 program, and was redelivered in 1995 after being converted to seat two pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

