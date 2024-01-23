1065 Fini-Flight

U.S. Air Force maintainers from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose in front of the TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 after it completed its final flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The Airmen are the ground maintenance crew assigned to 1065. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

