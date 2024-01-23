1065 Fini-Flight

The U.S. Air Force TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 performed its final flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aircraft 1065 served as a training aircraft for the U-2 program since 1983, and completed 11,450 sorties and 24,042 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 21:08
|Photo ID:
|8213522
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-RA943-6249
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
