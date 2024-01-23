Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1065 Fini-Flight

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 performed its final flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aircraft 1065 served as a training aircraft for the U-2 program since 1983, and completed 11,450 sorties and 24,042 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    TAGS

    Retired
    Beale
    U-2

