1065 Fini-Flight

The U.S. Air Force TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 performed its final flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aircraft 1065 served as a training aircraft for the U-2 program since 1983, and completed 11,450 sorties and 24,042 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

