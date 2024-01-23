U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, gives a speech, at the Passaic Recruiting and Retention store front in Passaic Township, New Jersey, on August 8th, 2023. The grand opening of the Passaic Recruiting Station was a highly anticipated event that involved the collaboration of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz, and the township of Passaic. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8213483
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-AA072-9159
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|PASSAIC TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Recruiters Give Back to Community [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
