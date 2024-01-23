Recruiters Attend Essex County Board of Super Intendant meeting

U.S. Army Sgt Wilfred Ansah, Jessiel Deaquino, and Migual Valoy assigned to Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard and Abdulsaleem R. Hasan, Superintendent of Schools for the East Orange, New Jersey, School District stand for a picture at the Essex County Board of Super Intendants meeting at Donald M. Payne Sr. Technical Highschool, Newark, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023. New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiters are investing in their communities by establishing a dialogue between community figures and educational institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

