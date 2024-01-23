New Jersey Marketing Takes New Approach to Recruiting Campaigns

Photo By Spc. Seth Cohen | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Seth Cohen | U.S. Army Soldiers with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, give school supplies to Passaic Township Community at the New Jersey Army National Guard Passaic Township Recruiting and Retention Station, Passaic Township, New Jersey, on August 13, 2023. The grand opening of the Passaic Recruiting Station was a highly anticipated event that involved the collaboration of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz, and the township of Passaic. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen) see less | View Image Page

Phillipsburg, NJ----A soldier stands before a podium, addressing a hushed room, he adores his ‘pinks and greens’ harkening back to a time that speaks of tradition, duty, and service.

Concerned parents and public officials, along with the Phillipsburg Board of Education, lean in attentively, awaiting the soldier's impactful words at the podium.

“I know a kid who wanted to give back to his community, he started his journey at Rutgers University and got himself a criminal justice degree; putting himself in 100,000 dollars in student debt, he later came to find that the economy wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be,” said U.S. Army Sergeant Ryan Vance. “I am that kid”.

In New Jersey, National Guard recruiters are devoting a significant effort to engage with their local communities, prioritizing outreach to schools and towns where they have roots and personal connections to.

“Granting additional access to military recruiters in high schools will allow us to give back to our communities”, said Sgt. Vance. “By allowing us in high schools, we can offer the Phillipsburg community a wealth of information over the life changing opportunities that saved me and many others from financial instability.”

Sgt. Vances participation at a local school board meeting is just one example of the new grassroots marketing initiative aimed at recruiting the next generation of soldiers in the New Jersey National Guard.

"This new approach entails the establishment of a dialogue with the public'' said U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Malika Moore, Head Marketing NCO for the New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion. “We aim for recruiters to be perceived as public figures that can showcase the National Guard’s commitment to contributing value to communities.”

The new initiative consists of two aspects.

First, a concerted effort to engage with public institutions and elected administrative figures with the intention of obtaining an ease of access to educational buildings and the immediate awareness of community events so that recruiters can attend them.

And second, fostering a relationship with the local press and influential community members to distinguish the New Jersey Army National Guard from other components, placing an emphasis on the “citizen soldier” motif..

“In tandem with the greatest generation campaign and the guidelines in the National Guard Bureau’s social media guide book, I think that this effort can depict the New Jersey National Guard in a light that's different from what others believe about the U.S. Army” said SSG Moore. “By jointly marketing the New Jersey National Guard's local investments alongside the National Guard Bureau's marketing campaigns, this team can aim to offer a comprehensive grasp of the military's mission of defense and service to the public of the state and nation.”

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz, a recruiter with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion of the New Jersey Army National Guard, played a pivotal role in inspiring this initiative.

“Passaic is my home, I grew up here, went to school here and now I serve here,” said De La Cruz. “Making sure that people like me in this community have an opportunity out of hardship is a way for me to give back, moreover, advertising and promoting recruiters involving themself at this level will surely help our mission in the long term.”

SFC De La Cruz is a native resident of Passaic township, a town situated in the heart of north New Jersey.

“I was skeptical of the military because I didn't know what they were doing here." said Graciella Romero, principal of Passaic Township High School. “Jesse’s presence proved our suspicions wrong, as he aimed to give back to everyone, and not just those he could recruit, ” said Romero.

In his tenure as a Recruiting and Retention NCO in Passaic Township, SFC De La Cruz gradually enhanced the quality of life by building a relationship with the Passaic townships municipal and educational facilities.

SFC De La Cruz’s contributions include offering students the opportunity to take the ASVAB, ensuring that those struggling academically have a clear path to graduation, organizing and contributing to community and recreational activities such as sports, NJROTC, and various community events and adding a dynamic dimension to the educational experience.

“SFC De La Cruz’s efforts are commendable, and something that needs to be replicated where it can,” said SSG Moore. “By advertising concepts that highlight citizen soldiers, we will have the public see us as more than just the military, they will know that while we defend the nation, we also live here and serve here.” said SSG Moore.