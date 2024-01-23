Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Recruiters Give Back to Community [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Recruiters Give Back to Community

    PASSAIC TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, give school supplies to Passaic Township Community at the New Jersey Army National Guard Passaic Township Recruiting and Retention Station, Passaic Township, New Jersey, on August 13, 2023. The grand opening of the Passaic Recruiting Station was a highly anticipated event that involved the collaboration of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz, and the township of Passaic. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8213485
    VIRIN: 231214-A-AA072-9161
    Resolution: 6513x4342
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: PASSAIC TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Recruiters Give Back to Community [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Community Service
    Citizen Soldier
    Recruiter
    Civil Service
    Recruiting and Retention
    Marketing

