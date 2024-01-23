U.S. Army Recruiters Give Back to Community

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, give school supplies to Passaic Township Community at the New Jersey Army National Guard Passaic Township Recruiting and Retention Station, Passaic Township, New Jersey, on August 13, 2023. The grand opening of the Passaic Recruiting Station was a highly anticipated event that involved the collaboration of U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jesse De La Cruz, and the township of Passaic. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

