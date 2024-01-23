I MEF Change of Charge

U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, left, outgoing command master chief of I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker, center, oncoming command master chief of I MEF, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, I MEF commanding general, await the passing of the I MEF organizational colors during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)
