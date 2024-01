I MEF Change of Charge

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, left, awards the Legion of Merit to U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing command master chief of I MEF, during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

