I MEF Change of Charge

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, left, I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, passes the ceremonial cutlass to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker, oncoming command master chief of I MEF, during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

