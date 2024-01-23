Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Change of Charge [Image 2 of 11]

    I MEF Change of Charge

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, left, I Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, passes the ceremonial cutlass to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker, oncoming command master chief of I MEF, during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 22:23
    Photo ID: 8212785
    VIRIN: 240126-M-VI014-1030
    Resolution: 5509x3673
    Size: 955.04 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Change of Charge [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

