Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF Change of Charge [Image 1 of 11]

    I MEF Change of Charge

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, left, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, salutes and prepares to receive the ceremonial cutlass from U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing command master chief of I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8212784
    VIRIN: 240126-M-VI014-1019
    Resolution: 6088x4059
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Change of Charge [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge
    I MEF Change of Charge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Navy
    change of charge
    Camp Pendelton
    CMDMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT