I MEF Change of Charge

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, left, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, salutes and prepares to receive the ceremonial cutlass from U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing command master chief of I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren D. Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
by Cpl Fred Garcia