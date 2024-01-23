Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 Airmen and Guardians pose for a group photo with local clergy members at Vandenberg Space Force Base during Clergy Day, Jan. 19, 2024. The visit, fostering community ties and mission support of service members and their families. The annual visit, hosted by Vandenberg Space Force Base Chapel, included tours of several Vandenberg facilities including the Western Range Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8212668
    VIRIN: 240126-F-GJ070-1007
    Resolution: 5282x3773
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB
    Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB
    Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplains
    Community
    Vandenberg SFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT