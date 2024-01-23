U.S. Space Force Lt Kayla Miyashiro, 2nd Range Operations Squadron range operations commander, briefs a group of 27 local clergy members during a tour of the Western Range Operations Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Jan. 19, 2024. The event aimed to foster partnerships and expand spiritual support for Airmen, Guardians, and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:44 Photo ID: 8212669 VIRIN: 240126-F-GJ070-1015 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 9.88 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.