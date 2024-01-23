Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Lt Kayla Miyashiro, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, outlines the critical operations and strategic importance to local clergy members during a tour of the Western Range Operation Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Jan. 19, 2024. The tour was a part of an annual Clergy Day event hosted by the Vandenberg SFB Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8212670
    VIRIN: 240126-F-GJ070-1019
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: CA, US
