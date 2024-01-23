Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB

U.S. Space Force Lt Kayla Miyashiro, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, outlines the critical operations and strategic importance to local clergy members during a tour of the Western Range Operation Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Jan. 19, 2024. The tour was a part of an annual Clergy Day event hosted by the Vandenberg SFB Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

