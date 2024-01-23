U.S. Space Force Lt Kayla Miyashiro, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, outlines the critical operations and strategic importance to local clergy members during a tour of the Western Range Operation Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Jan. 19, 2024. The tour was a part of an annual Clergy Day event hosted by the Vandenberg SFB Chapel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8212670
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-GJ070-1019
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clergy Day at Vandenberg SFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT