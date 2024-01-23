Frank Veraldi, a Fisheries Biologist with the Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, listens to speeches at his farewell ceremony. He bids farewell after 25 years of service and is headed to the Norfolk district as a Lead Planner.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:20 Photo ID: 8212417 VIRIN: 240125-A-PR801-8700 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.77 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Attendees listen to speeches at Frank Veraldi's farewell ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Elizabeth Concepcion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.