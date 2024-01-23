Frank Veraldi, a Fisheries Biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is leaving the Chicago District after 25 years of service.

In a farewell ceremony held for him on Jan. 24, 2024 at the Chicago District headquarters building, Frank Veraldi received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal along with his Length of Service certificate for 25 years of federal service.



Veraldi also served previously as a Planner and Regional Technical Specialist and provided expert planning, design and construction support for an impressive portfolio of aquatic ecosystem restoration projects across the district resulting in over 5,000 acres of habitat restoration.



“I really want to talk about what a difference you made in our habitat projects. We were in the mode of very detailed, long reports that took 15 years but you were able to turn around documents in 18 months with construction done in 3-5 years. Without your push we wouldn’t have been there” said Susan Davis, former Chicago District Planning Chief.



“Those projects are going to make a huge difference for your kids, my kids, our grandkids”, Davis said



Nick Barkowski, Fisheries Biologist, said Veraldi helped lay the groundwork to establish the Fisheries Section in the district. “The reason I work for the Corps is because of Frank”, Barkowski says. “He’s been a great mentor for me.”



“We worked on several large studies such as the Kankakee River, Bubbly Creek, and Cedar Lake. It’s inspiring to see all that you’ve accomplished. I am happy for the opportunity to experience some of that success together”, said David Bucaro, Chicago District Planning Chief.



Veraldi will be staying with USACE but transferring to the Norfolk District as a Lead Planner leading some of their biggest studies across business lines. He will be working on projects in Florida, New York Harbor, and Virginia Beach. Other projects will include planning for coastal storm risk management.

