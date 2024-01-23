Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frank Veraldi, a Fisheries Biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is leaving the Chicago District after 25 years of service.

    Frank Veraldi receives the Civilian Service Commendation Medal during farewell ceremony

    Photo By Elizabeth Concepcion | Frank Veraldi receives the Civilian Service Commendation Medal during his farewell...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Story by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    In a farewell ceremony held for him on Jan. 24, 2024 at the Chicago District headquarters building, Frank Veraldi received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal along with his Length of Service certificate for 25 years of federal service.

    Veraldi also served previously as a Planner and Regional Technical Specialist and provided expert planning, design and construction support for an impressive portfolio of aquatic ecosystem restoration projects across the district resulting in over 5,000 acres of habitat restoration.

    “I really want to talk about what a difference you made in our habitat projects. We were in the mode of very detailed, long reports that took 15 years but you were able to turn around documents in 18 months with construction done in 3-5 years. Without your push we wouldn’t have been there” said Susan Davis, former Chicago District Planning Chief.

    “Those projects are going to make a huge difference for your kids, my kids, our grandkids”, Davis said

    Nick Barkowski, Fisheries Biologist, said Veraldi helped lay the groundwork to establish the Fisheries Section in the district. “The reason I work for the Corps is because of Frank”, Barkowski says. “He’s been a great mentor for me.”

    “We worked on several large studies such as the Kankakee River, Bubbly Creek, and Cedar Lake. It’s inspiring to see all that you’ve accomplished. I am happy for the opportunity to experience some of that success together”, said David Bucaro, Chicago District Planning Chief.

    Veraldi will be staying with USACE but transferring to the Norfolk District as a Lead Planner leading some of their biggest studies across business lines. He will be working on projects in Florida, New York Harbor, and Virginia Beach. Other projects will include planning for coastal storm risk management.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:20
    Story ID: 462557
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Veraldi, a Fisheries Biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is leaving the Chicago District after 25 years of service., by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coworkers quiz Fisheries Biologist Frank Veraldi at his farewell ceremony from USACE Chicago District
    Frank Veraldi, USACE Chicago Fisheries Biologist, receives farewell
    Frank Veraldi receives the Civilian Service Commendation Medal during farewell ceremony
    Frank Veraldi, Fisheries Biologist at USACE Chicago, reacts to comments during his farewell ceremony.
    Attendees listen to speeches at Frank Veraldi's farewell ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chicago
    USACE
    Farewell
    biologist
    federal service
    fisheries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT