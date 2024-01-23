Frank Veraldi, a Fisheries Biologist for USACE Chicago receives a signed propeller from an electrofishing boat at his farewell ceremony.
This work, Frank Veraldi, USACE Chicago Fisheries Biologist, receives farewell [Image 5 of 5], by Elizabeth Concepcion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Frank Veraldi, a Fisheries Biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is leaving the Chicago District after 25 years of service.
