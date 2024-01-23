Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Veraldi, Fisheries Biologist at USACE Chicago, reacts to comments during his farewell ceremony. [Image 3 of 5]

    Frank Veraldi, Fisheries Biologist at USACE Chicago, reacts to comments during his farewell ceremony.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Frank Veraldi, Fisheries Biologist at USACE Chicago, reacts to comments during his farewell ceremony. After 25 years Veraldi is transferring to the Norfolk District to be a Lead Planner.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    This work, Frank Veraldi, Fisheries Biologist at USACE Chicago, reacts to comments during his farewell ceremony. [Image 5 of 5], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Frank Veraldi, a Fisheries Biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is leaving the Chicago District after 25 years of service.

    Chicago
    USACE
    farewell
    biologist
    fisheries

