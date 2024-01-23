U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Beran, training specialist assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center University at McGhee Tyson ANGB, Tennessee, shakes the hand of a graduate of his course at a graduation ceremony. The 105th Base Defense Group hosted an Instructor's Training Course using cutting edge techniques Jan. 8 through 19 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, NY.

Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US This work, Instructor course endures after innovative update [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Briana Ross