    Instructor course endures after innovative update [Image 4 of 5]

    Instructor course endures after innovative update

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Briana Ross 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Major Brian Ibbs, commander of the 105th Base Defense Squadron, presents Mr. John Erdman, training specialist assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center University at McGhee Tyson ANGB, Tennessee, with a patch to thank him at a graduation ceremony. The 105th Base Defense Group hosted an Instructor's Training Course using cutting edge techniques Jan. 8 through 19 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, NY.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8212337
    VIRIN: 240119-Z-AM453-1010
    Resolution: 7631x5087
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US
