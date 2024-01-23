Major Brian Ibbs, commander of the 105th Base Defense Squadron, presents Mr. John Erdman, training specialist assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center University at McGhee Tyson ANGB, Tennessee, with a patch to thank him at a graduation ceremony. The 105th Base Defense Group hosted an Instructor's Training Course using cutting edge techniques Jan. 8 through 19 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, NY.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:55 Photo ID: 8212337 VIRIN: 240119-Z-AM453-1010 Resolution: 7631x5087 Size: 4.25 MB Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Instructor course endures after innovative update [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Briana Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.