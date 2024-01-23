Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Instructor course endures after innovative update [Image 1 of 5]

    Instructor course endures after innovative update

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Briana Ross 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Graduates of an Instructor's Course pose in the Base Defense Group building. The 105th Base Defense Group hosted an Instructor's Training Course using cutting edge techniques Jan. 8 through 19 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, NY.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8212328
    VIRIN: 240119-Z-AM453-1053
    Resolution: 6227x4151
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instructor course endures after innovative update [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Briana Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Instructor course endures after innovative update
    Instructor course endures after innovative update
    Instructor course endures after innovative update
    Instructor course endures after innovative update
    Instructor course endures after innovative update

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Instructor course endures after innovative update

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness and Modernization
    105th Airlift Wing
    Training & Education Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT