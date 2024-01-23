Mr. John Erdman, training specialist assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center University at McGhee Tyson ANGB, Tennessee, addresses his instructor course students on the importance of their training during a graduation ceremony. The 105th Base Defense Group hosted an Instructor's Training Course using cutting edge techniques Jan. 8 through 19 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, NY.

Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US This work, Instructor course endures after innovative update [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Briana Ross