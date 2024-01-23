Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training

U.S. Airmen from the 95th Fighter Generation and 325th Munitions Squadrons, unload ammo cans full of inert 25mm rounds at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. For the first time in 325th Fighter Wing history, F-35A Lightning IIs deployed dummy munitions during training missions, advancing the base’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

