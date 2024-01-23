Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 95th Fighter Generation and 325th Munitions Squadrons, unload ammo cans full of inert 25mm rounds at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. For the first time in 325th Fighter Wing history, F-35A Lightning IIs deployed dummy munitions during training missions, advancing the base’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

