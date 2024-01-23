Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Krings, 325th Munitions Squadron conventional munitions maintenance crew chief, straps down a GBU-31 V1 dummy bomb prior to transportation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. The 325th MUNS is responsible for the assembly, storage and transportation of munitions, including bombs and missiles, until they are handed off to weapons Airmen for loading onto aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

