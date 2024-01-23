U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Salter, 325th Munitions Squadron conventional munitions maintenance inspector, transports GBU-31 V1 dummy bombs for training sorties at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. The use of dummy bombs allows for proper training without dispensing ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:47 Photo ID: 8212324 VIRIN: 240126-F-HV886-1032 Resolution: 8256x4478 Size: 13.74 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.