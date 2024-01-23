Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 2 of 4]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Salter, 325th Munitions Squadron conventional munitions maintenance inspector, transports GBU-31 V1 dummy bombs for training sorties at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. The use of dummy bombs allows for proper training without dispensing ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:47
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bomb
    Air Force
    training
    teamwork

