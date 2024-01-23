U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Salter, 325th Munitions Squadron conventional munitions maintenance inspector, transports GBU-31 V1 dummy bombs for training sorties at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. The use of dummy bombs allows for proper training without dispensing ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8212324
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-HV886-1032
|Resolution:
|8256x4478
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
