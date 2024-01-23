Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Julio Zuleta and Andre Weich, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team chiefs, transport a GBU-31 V1 dummy bomb with an MJ-1 bomb lift at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. While a GBU-31 V1 can weigh around 2,000 pounds, the MJ-1 bomb lift can carry up to 3,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

