From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Julio Zuleta and Andre Weich, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team chiefs, transport a GBU-31 V1 dummy bomb with an MJ-1 bomb lift at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. While a GBU-31 V1 can weigh around 2,000 pounds, the MJ-1 bomb lift can carry up to 3,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8212325
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-HV886-1057
|Resolution:
|7057x4705
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
