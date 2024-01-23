Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Julio Zuleta and Andre Weich, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team chiefs, transport a GBU-31 V1 dummy bomb with an MJ-1 bomb lift at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 10, 2024. While a GBU-31 V1 can weigh around 2,000 pounds, the MJ-1 bomb lift can carry up to 3,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    This work, Team Tyndall advances combat capabilities with F-35 munitions training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

