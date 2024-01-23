Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Lo speaks to students in the JROTC program at Eagles Landing High School in McDonough, Georgia on January 25, 2024. Lo was a JROTC cadet in his youth and has now risen through the ranks to be the senior enlisted leader in the 353rd Civil Affairs Command. The 353d CACOM provides expertise to U.S. and friendly nation commanders on complex civil-social-governmental situations.



U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker, Public Affairs Officer for the 353d CACOM



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8212315 VIRIN: 240125-A-PW434-9058 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 5.09 MB Location: MCDONOUGH, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.