    First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration [Image 5 of 6]

    First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration

    MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Lo speaks to students in the JROTC program at Eagles Landing High School in McDonough, Georgia on January 25, 2024. Lo was a JROTC cadet in his youth and has now risen through the ranks to be the senior enlisted leader in the 353rd Civil Affairs Command. The 353d CACOM provides expertise to U.S. and friendly nation commanders on complex civil-social-governmental situations.

    U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker, Public Affairs Officer for the 353d CACOM

    This work, First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

