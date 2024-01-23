First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration

Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, commander of the 353rd Civil Affairs Division, confers with Mary Elizabeth Davis, Superintendent of the Henry County School system in Georgia, as they tour Eagle's Landing Middle School on January 25, 2024. They shared the honor of promoting the school’s principal, Malik Douglas, to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve there at Eagle's Landing Middle School in front of many of his students. “We are truly honored that Eagle’s Landing Middle School is hosting this unique event to celebrate a community public servant and his well-earned promotion,” said Henry County School Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “The U.S. Army is grounded in loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and courage, and as I look around this room, I am proud to see JROTC members who embody these traits. We commit to creating opportunities, access, and outcomes for every student, so it is a true gift to witness this moment and share it with future leaders of our country.”



U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker, Public Affairs Officer for the 353d CACOM

