    First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration [Image 3 of 6]

    First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration

    MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, commander of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, and Maj. Malik Douglas (promoted later that day) converse with Henry County School Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis, as well as Henry County School Board members Sophe Pope and Pam Nutt on January 25, 2024. The group was visiting Eagles Landing Middle School in McDonough, Georgia, where Douglas is the school principal, to promote Douglas to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Douglas, a doctor of education, is one of the many soldiers of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command who provide expertise on civil-military issues to the United States military and friendly nations.

    U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker, Public Affairs Officer for the 353d CACOM

