First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration

Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Lo, and Lt. Col. Malik Douglas join Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis in observing a science class at Eagles Landing Middle School in McDonough, Georgia on January 25, 2024. The teacher, on left, is also an Army officer. Maj. Rachel Torres is a public health officer in the Georgia National Guard. Like Torres, Thompson, Lo and Douglas are citizen soldiers who maintain civilian careers parallel to their military careers. Their military service prepared them for success in their civilian careers by instilling in them discipline, giving them worldly perspective, and even funding part of their education.



