    First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration [Image 4 of 6]

    First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration

    MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Lo, and Lt. Col. Malik Douglas join Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis in observing a science class at Eagles Landing Middle School in McDonough, Georgia on January 25, 2024. The teacher, on left, is also an Army officer. Maj. Rachel Torres is a public health officer in the Georgia National Guard. Like Torres, Thompson, Lo and Douglas are citizen soldiers who maintain civilian careers parallel to their military careers. Their military service prepared them for success in their civilian careers by instilling in them discipline, giving them worldly perspective, and even funding part of their education.

    U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker, Public Affairs Officer for the 353d CACOM

    This work, First Of Its Kind Promotion Celebrates Excellence In Uniform And School Administration [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

