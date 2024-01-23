Leaders and spouses from across the Army aviation enterprise gather during the 2024 Army Aviation Senior Leader Forum social held in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 13:46 Photo ID: 8211908 VIRIN: 240123-A-MD562-2324 Resolution: 6450x2251 Size: 6.95 MB Location: AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AvSLF 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.