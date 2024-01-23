Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AvSLF 2024

    AvSLF 2024

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Leaders and spouses from across the Army aviation enterprise gather during the 2024 Army Aviation Senior Leader Forum social held in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 13:46
    VIRIN: 240123-A-MD562-2324
    Location: AL, US
