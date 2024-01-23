AvSLF 2024

Soldiers of the 41st Army Band, Mississippi Army National Guard, stand with Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the aviation branch, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Coley, aviation branch command sergeant major, during the 2024 Army Aviation Senior Leader Forum social held in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

